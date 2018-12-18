Woman found unresponsive after East Side scooter crash

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a person was found injured in a scooter crash overnight.

The incident was reported just before 3 a.m. on North Walters Street near East Carson Street on the city's East Side.

According to police, a driver of a cement truck spotted the injured woman and called for help.

Emergency crews arrived to find the unidentified woman unresponsive. She was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

At this time, police said it is unclear if the woman simply fell off the scooter or if she was hit by a vehicle. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

