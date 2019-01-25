Woman shot while setting up garage sale; crime caught on neighbor's surveillance camera

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman was shot Friday morning as she set up for a garage sale at her home in northwest Harris County, outside Houston, KPRC reports.

The shooting was captured by a neighbor's surveillance camera.

The video, which was obtained by KPRC, shows the victim in her driveway when another woman pulls up in a pickup truck. The woman walks up to the victim and shoots her several times. The woman appears to stand over the victim and shoot her a final time before running back to the pickup truck and driving off.

The victim was taken to the hospital in "very critical condition" according to officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

An HCSO investigator said the crime appeared to have been deliberate.

Here is a picture from KPRC's surveillance video of the shooting:

