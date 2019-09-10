Woman taking shower wounded in drive-by shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman was taken to an area hospital after being wounded in a drive-by shooting at her Northwest Side home late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before midnight to the home in the 1500 block of Lee Hall Street, not far from I-10 after receiving reports of shots being fired.

Police said the woman was in the shower when someone fired five times at the house. She was wounded by either a bullet fragment or shrapnel, police said.

The woman in her 40s was taken to University Hospital for her injuries.

Authorities say they do not have a description of the shooter.

