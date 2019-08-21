Wooden boards spill onto roadway in 18-wheeler rollover; part of I-10 shut down

SAN ANTONIO - Part of Interstate 10 near Culebra Road was shut down Wednesday afternoon after an overturned semitrailer's load of wooden boards spilled onto the highway.

San Antonio police shared video of the rollover on the department's Facebook page around 2 p.m. In the video, wooden boards are seen strewn across the roadway.

Authorities said they are currently unsure how long the cleanup will take.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that the main eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Interstate 35 are closed.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the rollover.

