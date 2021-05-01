Hungary reopens for people holding COVID-19 immunity cards

A Hungarian woman shows her government-issued COVID-19 immunity card in Budapest, Hungary on Friday April. 30, 2021. Beginning Saturday morning, card holders may access indoor dining rooms, hotels, theaters, cinemas, spas, gyms, libraries, museums and other recreational venues. The latest round of re-openings, which the government has tied to the number of administered vaccines, will come as Hungary reaches 4 million first-dose vaccinations, representing about 40% of the population. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky)

BUDAPEST – Hungary on Saturday loosened several COVID-19 restrictions for people with government-issued immunity cards, the latest in a series of reopening measures that have followed an ambitious vaccination campaign.

As of Saturday, individuals with the plastic cards may enter indoor dining rooms, hotels, theaters, cinemas, spas, gyms, libraries, museums and other recreational venues. Opening hours for businesses were extended to 11 p.m. and an overnight curfew in place since November will now start later, at midnight.

Vaccinated people and those who have recovered from COVID-19 are eligible for the Hungarian immunity cards, which must be presented at establishments before entry. Businesses can be issued heavy fines if they allow non-card holders to enter.

Zoos also began admitting guests after nearly six months of mandatory closure. Budapest Zoo spokesperson Zoltan Hanga said the last time the zoological park in Hungary’s capital was shut for so long was during World War II.

Ad

“This is a big day,” Hanga said. “The zoo is the best when it’s full of visitors, when a lot of people come to get to know the world of animals and have a good time. Finally, the time for this has arrived.”

Children under 18 who are accompanied by adult cardholders may enter establishments without a card. At the zoo, lines of parents and eager children formed at cash desks ahead of the opening on Saturday morning.

“Now that the restrictions are eased, we can go more places with my child and husband," said Eva Marozsan, who brought her young son Zoltan to visit the animals. “It was very bad to be closed inside, and now that places are opening, it's really uplifting for us.”

Hungary has administered 4 million first doses of coronavirus vaccines, reaching about 40% of its population. The country has the second-highest vaccination rate in the European Union and is the only one of the EU’s 27 nations to use vaccines from China and Russia in addition to Western jabs.

Ad