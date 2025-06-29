Brazil ex-leader Jair Bolsonaro rallies supporters in Sao Paulo to protest his Supreme Court trial
Associated Press
Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro protest his Supreme Court trial, in which he is accused of involvement in a 2022 coup attempt, in Sao Paulo, Sunday, June, 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)
The former president has denied the allegations and claims that he's the target of political persecution. He could face up to 12 years in prison if convicted.
“Bolsonaro, come back!” protesters chanted, but the former president is barred from running for office until 2030. Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court ruled last year that he abused his political power and made baseless claims about the country’s electronic voting system.
