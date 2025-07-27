Extremist rebels capture remote but key town in central Somalia

FILE - Armed al-Shabab fighters ride on pickup trucks as they prepare to travel into the city, just outside the capital Mogadishu, in Somalia on Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File)

MOGADISHU – The extremist rebels of al-Shabab seized control of the central Somali town of Mahaas on Sunday after an assault involving explosions and a ground offensive, according to witnesses.

Mahaas, in the central region of Hiraan, is located about 350 kilometers (220 miles) north of the federal capital, Mogadishu. The town is a key government outpost and a critical center in the fight against al-Shabab, which for years has been fighting to overthrow the federal government and impose Islamic law.

The rebels entered the town after federal and local forces withdrew, according to residents and local officials.

“There were multiple suicide blasts just outside the town early this morning, and heavy gunfire followed," said Ahmed Abdulle, an elder in Mahaas, speaking to local media.

Government troops and allied militias, known as Ma’awisley, pulled back shortly before al-Shabab fighters entered the town, he said.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack on Mahaas through its affiliated media channels, saying it was now in control there.

There was no firm word on casualties, but a provincial representative of the National Intelligence and Security Agency was among the victims, Isse Abdi Wayel, the district commissioner of Mahaas, told reporters. The federal government has yet to release an official statement.

The capture of Mahaas underscores the resilience of al-Shabab, which faces a renewed offensive from federal troops and others. The U.S. routinely carries out airstrikes targeting al-Shabab, and African Union troops back up government troops in different parts of the Horn of Africa nation.

Still, al-Shabab has been losing ground in recent months, facing a campaign of “total war” declared by authorities. Somali forces have recaptured several towns and villages in remote areas over the past year.

Mahaas had been under government control for more than a decade and served as a so-called forward operating base in offensives targeting al-Shabab strongholds in parts of Hiraan and neighboring Galgaduud.

Its loss is expected to raise questions about coordination among Somali security forces and the sustainability of recent military gains.