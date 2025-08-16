Brazil's former president Bolsonaro temporarily leaves house arrest for medical exams

Brazils former President Jair Bolsonaro, temporarily allowed out of house arrest for medical exams, leaves a hospital in Braslia, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

SAO PAULO – Brazil's Former President Jair Bolsonaro temporarily left house arrest Saturday to undergo medical exams in Brasilia, after a judge authorized him to spend six to eight hours at a hospital.

Doctors at DF Star hospital said Bolsonaro was admitted for evaluation of fever, cough, persistent gastroesophageal reflux and hiccups. Tests revealed residual signs of two recent pulmonary infections, as well as persistent esophagitis and gastritis. He was discharged later in the day and will continue treatment with medication.

He has been hospitalized multiple times since being stabbed at a campaign event before the 2018 presidential election. His most recent surgery was in April, for a bowel obstruction.

Bolsonaro is on trial at the Supreme Court over his alleged attempt to remain in power after losing the 2022 election to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. A five-justice panel is expected to deliver verdicts and sentences on five counts against him between Sept. 2 and 12.

Bolsonaro denies any wrongdoing.

The far-right leader has been under house arrest since Aug. 5. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversees the case, said Bolsonaro violated precautionary measures by spreading content through his three lawmaker sons.

A small group of fewer than 20 people gathered outside DF Star hospital Saturday, claiming Bolsonaro is a victim of political persecution. Some thanked U.S. President Donald Trump, who has called the prosecution a “witch hunt” and linked his decision to impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports to Bolsonaro’s legal troubles.

Luís Rua contributed reporting in Brasilia.

