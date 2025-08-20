Skip to main content
Brazilian police accuse ex-President Bolsonaro of planning to flee to Argentina seeking asylum

Associated Press

Brazils former President Jair Bolsonaro, center, temporarily allowed out of house arrest for medical exams, departs a hospital in Braslia, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) (Eraldo Peres, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

BRASILIA – Police in Brazil say messages found on former President Jair Bolsonaro’s telephone showed that he wanted to flee to Argentina and request political asylum from President Javier Milei.

Police on Wednesday formally accused Bolsonaro and one of his sons of obstruction of justice in connection with his pending trial on an alleged coup attempt.

The Associated Press had access to the police investigation, which was sent to Brazil’s Supreme Court.

Silas Malafaia, an evangelical pastor who is a staunch ally of Bolsonaro’s, was also targeted by police. He had his passport seized by investigators.

