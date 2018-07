SAN ANTONIO - Animal Care Services needs the public’s help to take care of animals in its shelters.

The agency’s pet pantry is running low, and it needs donations, specifically dry pet food and cat litter.

Anyone who wants to help out can drop off supplies at the shelter during regular business hours.

The shelter is on SH 151 near the San Antonio Food Bank.

For more information on ACS’ Pet Pantry, click here.

