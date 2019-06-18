Puppies in San Antonio looking for their fur-ever homes

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some cuddle-hungry puppies? There are dozens of endearing puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Sable, Labrador retriever mix



Sable is an adorable female Labrador retriever puppy staying at Roxy's K-9 Rescue. Sable gets along well with other dogs, cats and kids. She's been vaccinated. She's already house-trained. A note from Sable: I am a giggling wiggle worm. I am happy every day, and I bet I can make you laugh. I am almost 4 months old and on the little side, I only weigh 12 pounds so far. I love to eat but I stay slim and trim. My special training is that I live in an apartment so I know how to run up and down the stairs. I let my foster mom know when I have to go potty but she still puts those pee pads down on the floor in case I have an accident. Apply to adopt Sable today at Petfinder.

Harlow, Catahoula leopard dog mix

Harlow is a winsome female Catahoula leopard dog puppy currently residing at San Antonio Pets Alive! She has been vaccinated. Here's a note from Harlow: By adopting me, you not only give me a new lease on life, you also save the life of an additional pet who can be rescued from euthanasia and placed in a San Antonio Pets Alive! adoption center. Read more about Harlow on Petfinder.

Kelsey, chihuahua mix

Kelsey is a sweet female chihuahua puppy staying at San Antonio Pets Alive! She has all her shots. Notes from Kelsey's caretakers: She is a quick learner, though and already knows how to sleep peacefully in a kennel all night long and how to pee on pee pads. Kelsey loves playing and loves people. Because of her overwhelming kisses, I would not recommend her in a home with small, timid children just yet. Apply to adopt Kelsey today at Petfinder.

Rosie, terrier and Cairn terrier mix

Rosie is a winsome female terrier and Cairn terrier puppy in the care of 4DogSakes. Rosie will get along great with your other dogs. Rosie has all her shots. From Rosie's current caretaker: Sweet little Rosie is a happy, adorable and loving puppy who came into the city shelter with a leg wound that is now healing up really well. The vet thinks she may have had an old fracture that while it doesn't hinder her movement does cause her to have a bit of a limp. Apply to adopt Rosie today at Petfinder.

James, shepherd

James is a sweet male shepherd puppy staying at San Antonio Pets Alive! He's already vaccinated. Here's what James' friends at San Antonio Pets Alive! think of him: He is a very smart, brave and playful. Apply to adopt James today at Petfinder.

Harly, Labrador retriever mix

Harly is a handsome male Labrador retriever puppy being cared for at San Antonio Pets Alive! He already has all of his shots. He gets along great with kids, other dogs and cats. From Harly's current caretaker: Harly is so much fun. He runs so fast that he trips over his feet but he gets right back up. He loves to hoard toys to play with later and chew on his rag bone. He also loves to explore and army crawl under things to fetch his toys. Read more about how to adopt Harly on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline