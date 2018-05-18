Local Bakery offers its version of the royal wedding cake

SAN ANTONIO - All eyes across the globe are focused on the impending royal wedding. Even here in South Texas people are getting in the wedding spirit.

Let’s talk cake. What kind of cake did Meghan Markle request of her pastry chef?

RELATED: Local pub offering full British experience for royal wedding

An elderflower lemon cake.

RELATED: What will Meghan Markle's wedding dress look like? Local bridal shop speculates

Apparently elderflower is a liquor that is popular in Europe that pairs well with citrus flavors, hence the lemon cake.

"It has just a little sweetness. It's real nice and floral. It's like a honeysuckle kind of flower to it," said Amanda Berry, co-owner of Betty Jane's Bakeshoppe.

READ MORE ABOUT THE ROYAL WEDDING

Berry says since the news broke about the type of cake that would be served at the royal wedding, they've had several calls requesting it.

You can check out the bakery at http://www.bettyjanesbakeshoppe.com/.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.