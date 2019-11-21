Elder Eats: Carnitas Don Raul serving up Mexican tradition in a food truck
SAN ANTONIO – Carnitas Don Raul is a food truck in San Antonio that’s serving up traditional Mexican cuisine and drawing a big crowd.
The original Carnitas Don Raul in Mexico was featured on Netflix’s “Taco Chronicles."
The taco truck version of the famous restaurant is located at 2202 Broadway Street.
Foodies can order carnitas Tuesday through Sunday and reviews on Yelp say this hot spot is a “must visit.”
#tbt When we cooked for a private event in Morelia , forgot to grab the grill from the restaurant so we used those...Posted by Carnitas Don Raúl-USA on Thursday, November 14, 2019
