Elder Eats: Carnitas Don Raul serving up Mexican tradition in a food truck

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

David Elder, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Carnitas Don Raul is a food truck in San Antonio that’s serving up traditional Mexican cuisine and drawing a big crowd.

The original Carnitas Don Raul in Mexico was featured on Netflix’s “Taco Chronicles."

The taco truck version of the famous restaurant is located at 2202 Broadway Street.

Foodies can order carnitas Tuesday through Sunday and reviews on Yelp say this hot spot is a “must visit.”

#tbt When we cooked for a private event in Morelia , forgot to grab the grill from the restaurant so we used those...

Posted by Carnitas Don Raúl-USA on Thursday, November 14, 2019

Mary Claire Patton

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT including the Austin bombings, the mass shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the Dallas police ambush and Hurricane Harvey.

David Elder

David Elder is the host of the San Antonio food show, Elder Eats. The social media segment dominated in Central and South Texas in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with more than 18 videos receiving more than 1 million views each! He is also an award-winning graphic designer and web designer working for top companies and nonprofits in the San Antonio area.

