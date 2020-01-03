66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

66ºF

SA Live

Three must-try workouts in 2020

Inbalance Fitness shares their most popular classes

Jennifer Struski, Producer/Multi-Media Journalist

Tags: SA Live, fitness, inbalance fitness, san antonio, San Antonio, barre

SAN ANTONIO – Inbalance Fitness is all about passionately promoting healthy lifestyles--no matter what your fitness level is.

“We have modifications for any class and we are here to help,” Hope Pedraza, owner, Inbalance Fitness, says.

We sent our Jen Tobias-Struski to try out a barre suspended class, a mat pilates class and a cardio trampoline class.

For a full list of classes and prices, click here.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.