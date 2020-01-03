Three must-try workouts in 2020
Inbalance Fitness shares their most popular classes
SAN ANTONIO – Inbalance Fitness is all about passionately promoting healthy lifestyles--no matter what your fitness level is.
“We have modifications for any class and we are here to help,” Hope Pedraza, owner, Inbalance Fitness, says.
We sent our Jen Tobias-Struski to try out a barre suspended class, a mat pilates class and a cardio trampoline class.
For a full list of classes and prices, click here.
