Elder Eats: Maverick Whiskey

SAN ANTONIO – One of the newest restaurants near downtown San Antonio is serious about steak.

David Elder recently paid Maverick Whiskey a visit. Located at 115 Broadway Street, the establishment is a steakhouse with a full service bar.

Their bone-in prime tomahawk steak is the reason to visit the restaurant. The steak is served and cut tableside.

The restaurant is also known for southern specials.

The whiskey is aged in the historic restaurant’s bank vault.

Long before it became a restaurant, the property was used as the site to build the Lockwood National Bank on Broadway Street in 1918.