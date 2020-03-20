61ºF

Group video chat Houseparty app ideal for social distancing

What apps are you using to stay connected with friends and family?

SAN ANTONIO – We are all looking for new ways to connect with friends and family during social distancing.

If you want to try out a new app, the Houseparty app is a fun way to connect with friends virtually face-to-face.

Houseparty is a social networking service that enables group video chatting through mobile and desktop apps.

The app offers built-in games and trivia questions to play along with your friends.

It’s free to download for iPhones and Androids.

