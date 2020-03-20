Group video chat Houseparty app ideal for social distancing
What apps are you using to stay connected with friends and family?
SAN ANTONIO – We are all looking for new ways to connect with friends and family during social distancing.
If you want to try out a new app, the Houseparty app is a fun way to connect with friends virtually face-to-face.
Houseparty is a social networking service that enables group video chatting through mobile and desktop apps.
The app offers built-in games and trivia questions to play along with your friends.
It’s free to download for iPhones and Androids.
Related:
Social distancing and hungry? These San Antonio-area restaurants are offering To-Go deals
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.