Two recipes, one shared ingredient
Cook with peaches while they’re in season
SAN ANTONIO – Peach season is beginning, have you picked out recipes to celebrate? Fischer & Wieser share two recipes that you can make using their peach products. You can get a 15% discount on their peach products if you use the code “PEACH” at checkout. Watch the video above to find out how to make a peach sangria and peach summer salad.
Peach Sangria ingredients
- Peach preserves
- Peach flavored vodka
- Peach schnapps
- Dry wine
- Fresh fruit
Peach summer salad ingredients
- Dressing:
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Balsamic vinegar
- Chopped peaches
- Salad
- Tomatoes
- Peaches
- Red onions
- Texas pecans
- Feta
- Basil leaves
