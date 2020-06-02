82ºF

Two recipes, one shared ingredient

Cook with peaches while they’re in season

Nicole Mattox

SAN ANTONIO – Peach season is beginning, have you picked out recipes to celebrate? Fischer & Wieser share two recipes that you can make using their peach products. You can get a 15% discount on their peach products if you use the code “PEACH” at checkout. Watch the video above to find out how to make a peach sangria and peach summer salad.

Peach Sangria ingredients

  • Peach preserves
  • Peach flavored vodka
  • Peach schnapps
  • Dry wine
  • Fresh fruit

Peach summer salad ingredients

  • Dressing:
    • Extra virgin olive oil
    • Balsamic vinegar
    • Chopped peaches
  • Salad
    • Tomatoes
    • Peaches
    • Red onions
    • Texas pecans
    • Feta
    • Basil leaves

