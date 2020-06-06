Kid recipe: Tropical mocktail donuts with Neko Masi

SAN ANTONIO – You will never eat a fresher donut than one you’ve made yourself.

Perfect for summertime, these piña colada, margarita and strawberry daiquiri donuts and a cup of iced coffee are all you need to beat the heat.

Watch the video above for how to make three different glazes to go with the simple cake donut recipe below, and check out MasterChef Junior Neko Masi’s website for the glaze recipes. She also has frozen blue Hawaiian recipe that pairs nicely with these tropical delights.

Light + fluffy cake donuts

Yields about 12 donuts

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

2 eggs

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled to slightly warm

1 cup milk

4 cups all purpose flour

Vegetable oil for frying

Directions:

Mix milk, sugar, butter and eggs until well combined.

In a separate bowl, mix 3 cups flour, baking powder, salt and nutmeg. Add this mixture slowly to the wet ingredients and beat until blended. The dough should be thick, soft and slightly sticky. If it’s too thin, add another 1/2 cup of flour.

Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for an hour.

Before you pull the bowl out, heat the oil in a deep skillet. You want to use enough oil to be about 1 inch deep in the skillet. Heat it to about 350°F, so it’s nice and hot. A drop of batter should immediately begin to sizzle and fry.

Roll out your dough onto a floured surface, 1/2 inch thick. You can work in batches if it’s easier. Cut 3-inch circles for your donuts with a round cookie cutter, and if you want the traditional hole in the middle, cut that out with a smaller round cookie cutter.

Carefully place your donuts in the hot oil in batches. They’re going to puff, so don’t drop them in too close together. They take about 2 to 3 minutes to fry, and you will need to turn them partway through.

As you pull them out, you can roll them in cinnamon and sugar or powdered sugar, or let them cool and glaze them with Masi’s tropical glaze options.

Strawberry daiquiri glaze

Ingredients:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon light corn syrup

1 tablespoon milk

1 tablespoon strawberry jam or puree

1 teaspoon lime zest

1/2 teaspoon rum extract

Piña colada glaze

Ingredients:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon light corn syrup

1 tablespoon pineapple coconut juice

1 teaspoon milk

1/2 teaspoon coconut extract

Lime margarita glaze

Ingredients:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon light corn syrup

1 tablespoon milk

1/2 teaspoon lime juice

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lime zest

Directions for glaze:

Using a wire whisk, mix all ingredients together. The glaze should be thick enough to coat a spoon, but thin enough to dip donuts in. If needed, add more powdered sugar for additional thickness, or more milk for thinning.

Tip: Sprinkle a little coconut on piña colada glaze, macadamia nuts or freeze dried strawberries on daiquiri glaze, and raw sugar and coarse salt on lime margarita glaze before it dries and hardens.