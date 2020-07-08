60 different games for road trips & more summer fun toys

SAN ANTONIO – One box, 60 different games for a road trip, a toy that’s been to space, and the craziest way you’ve ever played horses... These are the toys and games that will get your through the long summer.

Celestial Buddies Sun & Earth plush ($29.99 each, Ages 2+)

· Adorable plush modeled after the different planets and space elements

· Celestial Buddies Little Earth plush recently joined astronauts on the Space X 2-day demo mission, helping to chronical the experience for young viewers.

Tiny Camper, Klutz (age 8+, $19.99)

· Design your own glamping-ready getaway with this build-it-yourself mini vintage camper. Assemble the high-quality chipboard pieces to build your camper, and then the fun begins! Use fabric, sequins, and other mixed media to customize your home-on-wheels with more than 20 DIY accessories—everything you need is included in the box.

· 32-page book teaches how to make the camper and tiny accessories plus, additional projects using easy-to-find materials from home

· Craft 20+ accessories such as bunting, curtains, bedroom, kitchen, rug, hammock, chair, and a cute dog

Radical Road Trip, Barry & Jason ($19.99, ages 8+)

· Dr. Biscuits’ Radical Road Trip is the brainchild of Barry and Jason, the creators of Game Night in a Can.

· Features 60 brand new games to play in the car. There are six categories of games to choose from, each one containing 10 games.

· The Categories are: Everlasting Games, Logical Games, Ridiculous Games, Games for Humanity, Creative Games and Games Outside the Car.

· It’s been called “Cranium for the Car” by some.

Swingin’ Shoes, Fat Brain Toys (ages 6+, $26.95)

· A topsy-turvy point-wranglin’ challenge! Players take turns tossing the rubbery horseshoes to try and ring them onto the suspended pole and platforms.

· Land a Sitter with the horseshoe flat on a platform. Get a Ringer by ringing the horseshoe around the pole on any platform. Or, score extra big by getting one of your horseshoes to HANG from one of the platforms!

· But watch out; With every toss, the whole thing swings more and more. Do you have the skills to wrangle the most points?

Virus Smashers, Wild Hair Creations (ages 3+)

· Don’t let social distancing or sheltering in place define you! Take action against the Covid-19 Virus and show it who’s boss...be a Virus Smasher! This amusingly hideous viral villain provides an outlet to relieve stress during these unique times.

· A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Virus Smasher will be donated to international charities that specialize in virus eradication (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Covid-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, and The Scripps Research Institute)

· Take out your anger and frustration by pummeling this surrogate virus into submission, knowing your purchase is also supporting a global triumph over Covid-19. Humanity, unite!

Shore Buddies, $19.95

· Stuffed animals made from recycled plastic bottles. It takes 6x plastic bottles to make one of its 12″ stuffed animals.

· Amid pandemic, they’ve been donating 100% of its profits from online sales to four non-profit organizations that are currently treating animals at their facilities. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, these organizations are lacking their usual funding and supplies.

You can find all these toys and more at Toy Fair Everywhere, a new place to find fun for your kids. It’s an easy way to connect to toy companies during social distancing.