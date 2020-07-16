As seen on SA Live - Thursday, July 16, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Happy Thursssssssssday! It’s World Snake Day! How much do you know about Texas snakes? Test your skills. It’s also the perfect time for a juice cleanse, treat yourself at a new Northwest Side bakery and an Elder Eats encore today at 1 p.m. on SA Live.

Do you love snakes or hate them? It’s our question of the day! Cast your vote on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook and Twitter pages, and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram!

Mike hates snakes, but he braved the slithery, venomous critters back in 2018 when he went into a pit filled with Eastern Diamondback Rattlers at Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo. Check out the full video here. Plus, Fiona has some snake safety tips for us from the San Antonio Zoo. Plus, we’re going to test their skills today with our World Snake Day games! You don’t want to misssssss thissssss. 🐍🐍🐍

Jen’s juicing it up at some of our favorite juice spots around town! Since everyone’s at home, it’s the perfect time for a juice cleanse reset. Check out these spots: Urth Juice Bar, The Local Juice Co., Squeezers, Primal Juice & Smoothies and JuicEssential.

Dario Arellano is baking up a storm at his new Dario’s Bakery, located within The Study Space by UTSA. Did somebody say mango cheesecake?! You have to see this.

Plus, we’re bringing back an encore Elder Eats: Puerto Rican flavor at Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas. If you haven’t seen their monster plantain nachos, get ready!

Also, if you’re throwing a social distancing baby shower this summer, we have a list of must-haves for new moms and dads with Brilliant Parenting.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, your smart TV or your smartphone.