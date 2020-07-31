Quick, easy, and endless disinfectant

San Antonio – With the limited supply of disinfectant spray available in stores these day, The Deal Guy, Matt Granite shows us an inexpensive and easy way to always be stocked with disinfectant that stacks up with any store bought brand.

The only ingredients you need:

Water

1 tablespoon of salt

And that’s it.

Add these to a Pur-Well spray bottle and plug it in to allow the electrochemical reaction to take place in just 8 minutes! The result is a disinfectant that kills 99.99% of germs and bacteria in an environmentally friendly solution. The cost comes out to less than 10 cents per gallon.

To get your hands on one head over to Pur-Well’s website, and to see more great products and deals from Matt Granite go to The Deal Guy’s website.