As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 4, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, TikTok’s favorite chemistry teacher shows us some cool experiments, a local cosmetics line guides us through summer makeup trends, Delia’s Tamales is in San Antonio and more!

The lines are long right now at Delia’s newest location in northwest San Antonio near UTSA’s main campus.

So that got us thinking...what have you waited more than two hours in line for? Let us know on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook and Twitter pages, and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram!

Maker’s Place in Boerne is selling crafty kits for families. We’ll have a little arts and crafts tutorial for you. Plus, a local cosmetics line, Elsewear Cosmetics, is sharing summer makeup trends and tips.

An explosive chemistry lesson! TikTok’s favorite chemistry teacher, Phil Cook, shows us how to get a “reaction.” You can enroll in his virtual class on Varsity Tutors.

Also, great at-home date night ideas with Lindsay Myers, where to score free coffee this month and the San Antonio Museum of Art is offering free admission for SAISD students and their families.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, your smart TV or your smartphone.