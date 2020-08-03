Dunkin’ Donuts is offering free coffee and donuts on select days in August

SAN ANTONIO – Here’s something to be excited about in August - free coffee and doughnuts.

Members of the Dunkin’ Donuts rewards program can start their week with free caffeine and end it on a sweet note with a free doughnut.

For a limited time, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering members a free medium hot or iced coffee with the purchase of a food item on Aug. 3, 10 and 17.

Free doughnut Fridays will include a free classic donut on Aug. 7, 14 and 21 with the purchase of any beverage.

The free classic doughnut offer includes a choice of Boston Kreme, glazed, glazed chocolate, strawberry frosted with sprinkles and more, according to Dunkin’ Donuts.

“Whether they need a little extra boost to kickstart their week or a sweet treat to celebrate the end of the week, we want our loyal guests to know we’ve got their backs when they may need it most,” Senior Vice President of Dunkin’ U.S. Digital Marketing Stephanie Meltzer-Paul said.

To participate in the free coffee and free doughnut rewards, Dunkin’ Donuts perks members can pay with an enrolled DD Card, scan their loyalty ID at checkout or order ahead with the Dunkin’ App, according to a press release from Dunkin’ Donuts officials.

Coffee and doughnut lovers who are looking to become DD Perks members can enroll on the Dunkin’ App or DDPerks.com.

Related Headlines:

Tamale fans line up hours in advance for Delia’s opening in San Antonio

10 places to get a mangonada in San Antonio

Texas Eats Ep.14: Resilience in the Alamo City