WWE Hall of Famer makes Texas Hill Country home

BOERNE – It’s not every day folks in Boerne, Texas see a WWE Hall of Famer walk into a local restaurant and order up some savory Tex-Mex food.

“I love supporting local and Mark has such a great work ethic,” WWE Hall of Famer and former NFL player Bill Goldberg said.

Moving to Boerne in November with his wife and son, Goldberg’s appetite found its way to Compadres Hill Country Cocina, among other local businesses he now supports, most of them, veteran-owned.

“It’s similar to that of a locker room atmosphere with the military and although I’ve never served, I feel that connection with them,” Goldberg said.

Here are some fun facts you may not know about the Oklahoma native:

1. He owns a zebra and llamas on his 150 acre ranch

2. He has to eat nearly 10,000 calories a day to stay above his goal weight, while training

3. He met his wife on a movie set and she thought she’d be working with Jeff Goldblum

4. He has a car collection

5. He loves Tex-Mex food

And for all his WWE fans, good news, speaking with “The Pop Culture Show” this week, he revealed he still has at least four matches left on his contract through 2023, leaving the question... “Who’s next?”

For more on Bill Goldberg and to follow his new Texas adventures, click here.

