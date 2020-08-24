Tips to creating a better distance learning environment

San Antonio – Lifestyle expert, Jen Munoz has some great ideas and found some items that are sure to improve your student’s distance learning experience this school year.

First you need to assess your space to figure out if it will be more of a permanent learning space or dual purpose. Jen Munoz mentions some desks and tables that great for folding up and not taking up space when not in use.

As far as motivation goes, which could be a struggle with all the distractions of home around, Jen suggests using Whiteboard Fox so that way students can collaborate on a virtual whiteboard with teachers. There is also Cozmo, who is a fun and educational robot toy for kids. A way to track a child’s progress and give them motivation for a reward is with “kid rewards”, which allows you to track progress online.

Finally, Jen suggests creating a fun space for students where they can easily take a break from their studies and unwind.