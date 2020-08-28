102ºF

SA Live

5 Fun Finds: App to check WiFi signal at home, Metallica whiskey + more

Drive-thru fair food, beer slushies, movie theaters reopen + more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Jennifer Struski, Producer/Multi-Media Journalist

Tags: SA Live, 5 fun finds, metallica, wifi app, state fair, movies

SAN ANTONIO – Need something fun to do? We have you covered with 5 Fun Finds we discovered this week:

  1. Drive-thru event at Texas State Fair
  2. Movie theaters are opening, new drive-in theater opening
  3. CloudCheck wifi signal app
  4. Beer slushies (they’re a thing right now)
  5. Metallica whiskey

BONUS: Metallica is on the big screen at The Drive-In at Fiesta Texas this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $115 per car (up to six people) and admission includes up to four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2 album.

Watch the video above for Mike and Fiona’s reaction to each of these finds. SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12 TV, ksat.com and the KSAT TV app for smartphones, smart TVs, Roku and Fire Stick.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: