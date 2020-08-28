5 Fun Finds: App to check WiFi signal at home, Metallica whiskey + more

SAN ANTONIO – Need something fun to do? We have you covered with 5 Fun Finds we discovered this week:

BONUS: Metallica is on the big screen at The Drive-In at Fiesta Texas this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $115 per car (up to six people) and admission includes up to four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2 album.

Watch the video above for Mike and Fiona’s reaction to each of these finds. SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12 TV, ksat.com and the KSAT TV app for smartphones, smart TVs, Roku and Fire Stick.