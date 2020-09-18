Local health group provides assistance for families needing Medicaid support

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Now that school is back in session, parents might be looking for affordable ways to get health screenings for their kids.

For 25 years, one local health group has been providing affordable health coverage for families, children, expectant mothers and children with special needs in Bexar County and seven surrounding counties.

How can Medicaid help families with back-to-school health care needs?

“For parents in addition to everything having to worry about school supplies, this year they are worried about are they staying home for school, are they going back into the classroom, but in addition to that, they also have to worry about wellness checkups, dental checkups, physicals and immunizations," said Cynthia De La Pena, senior manager of corporate communications and marketing for Community First Health Plans.

Medicaid, a state-funded program, covers health care at no cost to qualifying Texas families who meet the required income bracket.

Options to apply for Medicaid:

Call 2 and an operator can walk you through the application process step by step.

Community First Health Plans has outreach bilingual representatives available to assist with application questions.

Apply online at yourtexasbenefits.com

Community First Health Plans is the only local nonprofit health plan in Bexar County and surrounding counties.

The group offers care for individuals, families with and without children, adults, special needs children and quality prenatal care for expectant mothers

“When you are calling us, you are calling your friend your neighbor," De La Pena said.