3 easy flat bread recipes you can make at home

SAN ANTONIO – No more boring lunches. Whether you’re working at home or at the office, lunch time is an important break in everyone’s day. Here are 3 easy recipes for a lunch you can look forward to, and some wine pairings for when your off the clock.
Pepperoni Flat Bread:
-Flat bread (can be bought premade at any grocery store)
- Pizza sauce
- Mozzarella cheese
- Pepperoni
*Pairs great with red wine
Margherita Flat Bread:
- Flat bread
- Pesto sauce
- Mozzarella cheese
- Cherry tomatoes
*Pairs great with rosé, sparkling rosé, or white wine
Brie & Blackberry Flat Bread:
- Flat bread
- Blackberry jam
- Brie slices
- Whole Blackberries
*Pairs great with white wine
*All 3 baked in the oven at 425 degrees for 10-15 minutes
For more from local crafter Stephanie Pena Frost and her business Princess and the Monkey check here.