3 easy flat bread recipes you can make at home

SAN ANTONIO – No more boring lunches. Whether you’re working at home or at the office, lunch time is an important break in everyone’s day. Here are 3 easy recipes for a lunch you can look forward to, and some wine pairings for when your off the clock.

Pepperoni Flat Bread:

-Flat bread (can be bought premade at any grocery store)

- Pizza sauce

- Mozzarella cheese

- Pepperoni

*Pairs great with red wine

Margherita Flat Bread:

- Flat bread

- Pesto sauce

- Mozzarella cheese

- Cherry tomatoes

*Pairs great with rosé, sparkling rosé, or white wine

Brie & Blackberry Flat Bread:

- Flat bread

- Blackberry jam

- Brie slices

- Whole Blackberries

*Pairs great with white wine

*All 3 baked in the oven at 425 degrees for 10-15 minutes

For more from local crafter Stephanie Pena Frost and her business Princess and the Monkey check here.