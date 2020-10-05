Pro tips on how to do your own Catrina makeup for Day of the Dead

SAN ANTONIO – Makeup artists give their pro tips for how to capture that perfect Catrina makeup look for Dia de los Muertos from the comfort and safety of your own home.

Tip #1: Eyeshadow and lipstick can be used on a lot more than just eyes and lips.

Tip #2: Use lots of color. It’s about celebrating loved ones while honoring their memory, so be creative!

Tip #3: You can find decals in the nail section, which double as decals for your face.

Tip #4: Go with disposable tools if you’re doing someone else’s makeup. Safety first!

Everything you need for your Catrina look can be found at your neighborhood H-E-B in the beauty department for all different ethnicities and skin tones.

The Day of the Dead is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2 each year. Celebrate and remember!

