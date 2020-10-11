How to make a green goodness smoothie

Former Spur Sean Elliott and his wife, Claudia Zapata-Elliott, have a delicious recipe to make a green goodness smoothie rich in healthy fat, fiber and protein to keep you fuller longer.
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces of coconut water
- 1/4 avocado
- 1 inch of fresh ginger
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- A squeeze of lime juice
- 1 cup of frozen pineapple or mango
- 1 scoop vegan protein powder
- 1 teaspoon matcha powder (optional)
- 2-3 mint leaves
- Large handful of spinach or kale
Directions:
Place all ingredients into a blender. Add spinach or kale last, filling all the way to the top of the blender.
Blend and enjoy!