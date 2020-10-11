How to make a green goodness smoothie

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Former Spur Sean Elliott and his wife, Claudia Zapata-Elliott, have a delicious recipe to make a green goodness smoothie rich in healthy fat, fiber and protein to keep you fuller longer.

Ingredients:

8 ounces of coconut water

1/4 avocado

1 inch of fresh ginger

1 teaspoon turmeric

A squeeze of lime juice

1 cup of frozen pineapple or mango

1 scoop vegan protein powder

1 teaspoon matcha powder (optional)

2-3 mint leaves

Large handful of spinach or kale

Directions:

Place all ingredients into a blender. Add spinach or kale last, filling all the way to the top of the blender.

Blend and enjoy!