Local Toffee company whipping up homemade batches

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking to support local and buy some early holiday gifts, Doubleside Toffee Co. can help you with their one-of-a-kind toffee treats, all handmade, all gourmet.

“I’ve been making this recipe for over ten years, really just for friends and family during the holidays,” owner of Doubleside Toffee Co. Janessa Sullivan said. “Everyone just absolutely loved it and said it was the best thing they ever tasted and asked why I’m not doing this.”

That was back in 2017, move forward to today, she has moved to a commercial kitchen, making her made-from-scratch recipe to ship all across the country.

Sullivan’s recipes include crushed almonds and a combination of dark and milk chocolate. The toffee is not sticky like caramel, yet crunchy and best served chilled. She also sells toffee popcorn, roasted almonds and a toffee crumble.

For more on Doubleside Toffee Co. click here.