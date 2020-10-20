Have Medicaid questions? This local health group provides assistance for families

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There are many options when selecting the right health coverage for your family. That’s why it’s important to know what each plan offers and what your family’s needs are.

For 25 years, one local health group has been providing affordable health coverage for families, children, expectant mothers and children with special needs in Bexar County and seven surrounding counties.

What kinds of Medicaid plans are available?

“What’s important to know is that a lot of health care benefits that each Medicaid program provides are all the same,” said Cynthia De La Pena, senior manager of corporate communications and marketing for Community First Health Plans. “However there are extra value-added benefits that are offered individually by each plan, and those are the ones that vary. For example, certain plans can offer extra vision benefits that offer you the allowance to get up to over $125 extra for glasses or contacts. You can get a no cost sports physical, you can get a free smartphone, (as well as) free car seats and play yards for your child.”

Are these extra benefits only for the Medicaid member?

“In some cases, these benefits are also for family members. For example, there is a prescription discount savings card that offers up to 80% discount for family members that do not have coverage,” explained De La Pena. “Those are some perks of having this program -- it allows your family members to get these discounts as well.”

Options to apply for Medicaid:

Call 211 and an operator can walk you through the application process, step by step.

Community First Health Plans has outreach bilingual representatives available to assist with application questions.

Apply online at yourtexasbenefits.com

Community First Health Plans is the only local nonprofit health plan in Bexar County and surrounding counties.

The group offers care for individuals, families with and without children, adults, special needs children and quality prenatal care for expectant mothers.

“When you’re calling us, you’re calling a neighbor and a friend,” De La Pena said.