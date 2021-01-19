Tips & Sips for surviving Dry January

SAN ANTONIO – Lots of people try to take a break from the booze at the start of the year. The idea of “Dry January” has been around for a while but for some it doesn’t get any easier. We have a few tips and mocktail recipes to help you survive the month with no alcohol.
TIPS:
1. Be positive - Don’t dread the thought of having to skip alcohol. Assume you will succeed and assume it will be breeze.
2. Stay firm - You will probably be around alcohol sometime during the month. Expect that and be ready to drink something else.
3. Experiment with mocktails - Whatever flavors you like, frozen drinks, smoothies, there’s something out there for everyone.
4. Be prepared for your habits - If you like a cocktail after work, have a new drink ready for you to substitute in. If you’re not prepared you might end up reaching for the alcohol.
5. Give non-alcoholic wines and beers a try - You might be surprised and find one you like.
6. Try other drinks. - There’s a lot of healthy juice shops in town and coffee shops everywhere. They both have a large variety of flavors and drinks. There’s definitely something for everyone.
Want to try a mocktail with a little bit of a kick?
New Year, New Juice
- 1 ounce carrot juice
- 1 ounce pear juice
- 3/4 ounce grapefruit juice
- Top with Red Bull Zero
- Garnish with grapefruit slice
Looking for a mocktail to help you unwind?
Not Toddy
- 7 ounces hot tea
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1/2 teaspoon cloves
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
Mix everything except the cinnamon stick together in a sauce pan on medium low. Pour into mug and garnish with a cinnamon stick.
Good luck on your Dry January!