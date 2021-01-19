Tips & Sips for surviving Dry January

SAN ANTONIO – Lots of people try to take a break from the booze at the start of the year. The idea of “Dry January” has been around for a while but for some it doesn’t get any easier. We have a few tips and mocktail recipes to help you survive the month with no alcohol.

TIPS:

1. Be positive - Don’t dread the thought of having to skip alcohol. Assume you will succeed and assume it will be breeze.

2. Stay firm - You will probably be around alcohol sometime during the month. Expect that and be ready to drink something else.

3. Experiment with mocktails - Whatever flavors you like, frozen drinks, smoothies, there’s something out there for everyone.

4. Be prepared for your habits - If you like a cocktail after work, have a new drink ready for you to substitute in. If you’re not prepared you might end up reaching for the alcohol.

5. Give non-alcoholic wines and beers a try - You might be surprised and find one you like.

6. Try other drinks. - There’s a lot of healthy juice shops in town and coffee shops everywhere. They both have a large variety of flavors and drinks. There’s definitely something for everyone.

Want to try a mocktail with a little bit of a kick?

New Year, New Juice

1 ounce carrot juice



1 ounce pear juice



3/4 ounce grapefruit juice



Top with Red Bull Zero



Garnish with grapefruit slice



Looking for a mocktail to help you unwind?

Not Toddy

7 ounces hot tea



1 tablespoon honey



1 teaspoon lemon juice



1 cinnamon stick



1/2 teaspoon cloves



1/2 teaspoon nutmeg



Mix everything except the cinnamon stick together in a sauce pan on medium low. Pour into mug and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Good luck on your Dry January!