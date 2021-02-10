Send love with heart-shaped pizza this Valentine’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – You don’t have to take a “pizza” this heart for Valentine’s Day - you can have the whole thing!

Alamo Pizza & Wings, at 3938 S. Zarzamora St. in San Antonio, is offering heart-shaped pizzas for the season of the love. It’s actually the pizza place’s busiest season of the year, so reserve yours now to ensure you’ll be able to get one of its signature heart pizzas.

If you miss out for Valentine’s Day, no worries. Alamo Pizza & Wings serves heart-shaped pizzas all year long. For more information, visit the restaurant’s website.