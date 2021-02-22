Bottoms up! Margaritas 3 ways for National Margarita Day

SAN ANTONIO – Happy National Margarita Day! It’s 5 o’clock somewhere and you can celebrate with three easy margarita recipes by Kristen Ortiz with Dulce Vida Spirits.

According to folklore, the first margarita was made in 1941 in Mexico for Margarita Henkel, the daughter of a German ambassador, with equal parts tequila, Controy Licor de Naranja and fresh lime juice over ice in a salt-rimmed glass.

“I point out Controy because that is what Naranja is called in Mexico,” Ortiz said.

Check out her simple recipes below.

Dulce Vida tequila "authentico margarita." (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Authentico Margarita - You’ll need 1 ounce of tequila, 1 ounce of Naranja orange liqueur and 1 ounce of fresh lime juice. Shake over ice, pour into a salt-rimmed glass filled with ice and garnish with lime.

Dulce Vida tequila "pepino diablo" margarita. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Pepino Diablo - You’ll need 1 ounce of tequila, 1 ounce of Naranja orange liqueur, 1 ounce of fresh lime juice, 3 muddled cucumber coins (peeled) and 3 to 4 jalapeño rings. Shake over ice, pour into glass filled with ice and garnish with lime, cucumber and/or jalapeño.

Dulce Vida tequila frozen pineapple jalapeno margarita. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Frozen Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita (Chuy’s copycat recipe) - You’ll need 2 ounces of Dulce Vida pineapple jalapeño tequila, ½ ounce pineapple juice, ½ ounce fresh lime juice, ½ ounce agave syrup and a pint glass full of ice. Blend all ingredients together. Pour the mixture into a fun glass and garnish with pineapple and jalapeño.

For more information on Dulce Vida Spirits, click here. Salud!