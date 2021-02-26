Free kolaches: When + where to get yours

SAN ANTONIO – Who doesn’t like a free breakfast or snack? Here’s what you need to do to score a free kolache.

On Monday, March 1, go to The Kolache Factory at 11018 Culebra Rd. on San Antonio’s Far West Side and say “National Kolache Day.” That’s it!

You can get a free fruit or cream cheese kolache. The Kolache Factory is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The freebie is good while supplies last, limited to one per customer.

While you enjoy your kolache, you can test your friends with this fun kolache quiz:

True or false?

1. Texas is considered the kolache capital of the U.S.

2. Kolaches are said to have originated with the Germans.

3. The world record-winning largest kolache was made in Texas.

4. Traditionally, kolaches are made with meat.

5. Kolache comes from the Czech word for “wheel.”

Answers:

1. True - Czech immigrants started arriving in Texas around the mid to late 19th century.

Ad

2. False - Kolaches originated from the Czech word for “wheel,” which is kola.

3. False - The largest kolache was made in Nebraska. It was cherry-filled and weighed more than 2,000 pounds.

4. False - Kolaches are traditionally filled with fruit; the first ones with apricot and prunes.

5. True - The original shape was round, not long like the cylindrical kolaches we often see in South Texas.