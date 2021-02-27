Seven great gift ideas for the ladies in your life!

SAN ANTONIO – Mariebelle makes these beautiful, handcrafted, gnash hearts that are not only sweet on your palate, but good for your soul.

Whether it be your mom, sister or daughter, show your love with a handpicked piece of jewelry she will treasure. Satya makes these delicate necklaces. The wonderful thing about this jewelry is that a part of the profits are donated to charities and orphanages abroad. That means your gift of love also gives back.

These days seem to be all about comfy and chic because we’re spending a lot more time at home. Check out these beautiful kimonos by Kim & Ono.

Want to get into the game? You don’t have to be a nerdy gamer to love this Oculus Quest VR Set.

Looking for something to shake up a workout? The Supernatural fits app is a phenomenal game changer! A little bit like dance dance revolution meets sword fighting, but on the moon. Here you can strap on a headset and be swept off to the far away lands.

Plan ahead and sets your sites on the gift of a getaway that she will love. The brand new Aloft hotel in Tulum is offering amazing deals that you can jump on now and plan for later.

Danica Patrick enters the French Rose wine race! Her path to appreciating wine came from her racing days in England, where she discovered her love of wine. Check out this Danica Rose with Lucious and vibrant flavors of crisp white peach, fresh cut melon, tart strawberry, hibiscus and lime blossom.