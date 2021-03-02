First black-owned, vegan market in San Antonio: Vegan Family Reunion

San Antonio – Vegan Family Reunion is the first fully black owned vegan market in San Antonio. It will feature 20+ Black-owned, vegan friendly, small businesses, artisans/creatives, small goods, specialty services and more.

A few of the vendors that will be in attendance are:

There will be digital and in-person raffle prizes, art auction and other donation opportunities, along with live entertainment courtesy of local DJ talent, MC, Live Art demos, and more.

All donations made to this event will be put back into the local Black community.

Vegan Family Reunion takes place on Sunday, March 21 from 12pm - 3pm at The Cherrity Bar