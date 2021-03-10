Boost your luck with St. Patrick’s Day treats

SAN ANTONIO – Need some extra luck for St. Patrick’s Day? Sweet Made Cakes & Florals has got you covered.

They show us step by step how to make Lucky Charms Hot Chocolate Bombs.

You’ll definitely feel lucky if you get one of their famous smash chocolates. They’ve been used for gender reveals, birthday gifts, and now edible Easter baskets full of treats in side. They can fill them with anything you like or choose from a list of goodies they have.

Also check out their beautiful Flower Geode Cakes. Made with real flowers.

Order on their website or direct message orders on their Instagram page @sweetmade.co.