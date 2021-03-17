“Filling” St. Patrick’s Day-inspired with this Whoopie pie recipe

SAN ANTONIO – John Kanell is quickly gaining popularity with all his “Instagrammable” culinary creations on his social media platforms. The former teacher is following his food passion with Preppy Kitchen--where you can find all his recipes.

“We do a lot of recipe testing at home,” Kanell said.

Kanell credits his math and science background for his inspiration to continue the art of cooking and baking. His recipes range from desserts to casseroles and even instant pot ideas.

The foodie favorite has been featured on Good Morning America, The View and many celebrities are sending him messages with their dessert requests!

This March, he shares his whoopie pie recipe with Jen Tobias-Struski, adding a St. Patrick’s Day dose of Bailey’s Irish Cream.

Click here for the full recipe.