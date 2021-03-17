Recipe: Whoopie pies with Irish cream

SAN ANTONIO – John Kanell is a former math and science teacher who is following his passion for food with Preppy Kitchen. He has over a million followers on Instagram and YouTube.

Click here to follow along with this whoopie pie demo from his YouTube Channel.

Ingredients

For the Cake

1 3/4 cup All-purpose Flour

3/4 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

2/3 cup cocoa powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1 egg large, room temperature

1/4 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup coffee

1/4 cup Bailey’s Original Irish Cream

For the Filling

5 egg whites at room temperature

2 cups unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 2/3 cups granulated sugar

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract 5 ml

3 tbsp Bailey’s Original Irish Cream, plus more to taste

Instructions

For the Cake

Sift the flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda and baking powder into a large bow then whisk together and set aside.

Add the egg, buttermilk, coffee and Bailey’s to a medium bowl and whisk together.

Cream the room temperature butter then add the sugar and mix until light ad fluffy.

Add the dry and wet mixtures in three alternating batches to the butter starting with the dry while mixing on low. Mix until just combined then use a spatula to scrape the bowl down and do any final mixing.

Use a heaping tablespoon or small ice cream scoop to transfer dollops of batter onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Wet your fingers with water and tamp down any bits of batter sticking out.

Bake for about nine minutes at 375 degrees or until the tops spring back when gently pressed.



For the Filling