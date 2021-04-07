Snap a few selfies and score a braces consultation straight from your home

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you thought about getting braces this spring before we jump into summer?

As we hope to get back to normalcy in 2021, there’s a new way to get a braces consultation from your own home -- and all you have to do is take a couple of selfies. How awesome is that?

It can be a struggle to find time to see a dentist in our everyday busy schedules, but it’s also important to maintain proper hygiene.

As Gov. Gregg Abbott opened the state to 100% capacity in March and lifted face mask mandates, you may still feel uncomfortable about leaving your home, and that’s OK.

If you have dreamed of improving your smile and have always wanted braces, don’t let the current situation stop you.

To help the community adapt during COVID-19, Celebrate Dental and Braces is offering virtual braces consultations.

Scheduling a virtual braces consultation is a user-friendly experience. You can visit mysmileselfie.com, submit five selfies, and within 24 hours, an orthodontist will have a price and a consultation workup back to you.

The whole consultation is complimentary, and the process takes less than five minutes, according to Celebrate Dental and Braces.

“We’ve come up with an absolutely easy way to make it convenient — and people will know exactly what braces are going to cost before they ever have to come to the office,” said Dr. David Ferguson at Celebrate Dental and Braces.

Celebrate Dental and Braces treats improper bites jaw misalignment, teeth crowding, overbites and underbites, crooked teeth and facial reconstruction. The practices are fluent in Spanish and accepts all PPO insurances, along with Medicare and Medicaid.