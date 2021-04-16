Fiona + Mike take on football-field-sized inflatable obstacle course

SAN ANTONIO – This inflatable race is anything but “par for the course”...

Mike and Fiona race to the finish in a giant inflatable obstacle course, set up by Games2U San Antonio. You may have seen this company on “Shark Tank.”

Watch the video above to see who won the main course, and watch the video below to check out the hamster ball racing course.

Your back yard doesn’t have to be the size of a football field for Games2U to make it into a fun course for your next party. For more information on how to book a Games2U game truck, laser tag, hamster balls, or any of their other activities, click here.