San Antonio cafe serves up coffee + canine treats

SAN ANTONIO – Dalia Aponte and her father are proud owners of the newest shop located on the Hotel Eilan campus, Cool Beans Cafe.

“I’m that person that would rescue dogs on the street,” Aponte said.

She is indeed a dog-lover and for that reason, she offers a menu that caters to the canine friends. Some of the fresh-baked items include: muffins, pupachinos, dog beer, dog cigars and dog cookies.

The cafe also serves brunch on the weekends, that includes a pancake board.

