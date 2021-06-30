Tips from the Pit: Grilling steak with Adrian Davila

SAN ANTONIO – You may know him from his cookbook, “Cowboy Barbecue: Fire & Smoke from the Original Texas Vaqueros.”

Now Adrian Davila, owner of Davila’s BBQ in Seguin, breaks down how to grill a juicy steak from start to finish.

Not sure which cut of meat is the most tender? How long should you cook it and at what temperature? These questions and more are answered by Davila in the video above. He also explains how to “let the meat speak for itself” and shares how to make herb and garlic butter.

For more information on Davila’s BBQ, visit their website. You can find Davila’s cookbook here.