Take your grilling skills to the next level with tips from this rising Instagram cook | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – He got his start grilling from his backyard, then learned tips and tricks from social media to build his grilling prowess.

Now, creator of Cooking with the Tall Boy Roger Hernandez is here to get you pumped for Fourth of July grilling.

Watch the video above to learn how to cook a perfectly tender steak and smoke a show-stopping wagyu brisket.

You can watch more Cooking with the Tall Boy videos on his YouTube channel and Instagram pages.