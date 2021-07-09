As seen on SA Live - Friday, July 9, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, elevated burgers and hot dogs, award-winning Texas gin, basketball conditioning for kids and more.

We all love our pets and tomorrow is National Kitten Day! Celebrate your fur babies with us, our social shout-out of the day is to share a picture of your cool cats and kittens. Share your comments on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

Tomorrow is National Kitten Day! Share a picture of your cool cats and kittens. You may see yours on today's @SALiveKSAT at 1 p.m.! pic.twitter.com/ZEdC0kPvRs — SA Live | ABC KSAT (@SALiveKSAT) July 9, 2021

JC Ultimate Training drops in for our weekly Get Fit Friday segment. He talks about his new training space and shares basketball conditioning drills that kids can do.

The Shack goes beyond the traditional summer eats. They make a spicy caliente burger and an enchilada hot dog.

Gin is making a comeback! Award-winning Texas-made gin, Waterloo Gin makes summer refreshing watermelon cocktails and more.

KSAT Insider is doing an exclusive Celebrity Fan Fest contest. You can win tickets to Celebrity Fan Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone. You can watch the full show in the video below.