Why staying on top of immunizations before school starts is so important

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Get your child up to date on required vaccines and well-child visits before the end-of-summer rush.

Community First Health Plans and University Health have partnered to offer the public a free back-to-school immunization clinic.

Victoria Martinez, public relations specialist for Community First Health Plans, explains the importance of staying up to date with their shots.

“Since a lot of our students are going to be attending in person this year, it’s extremely important for them to be up to date on their school-required immunizations and physicals,” said Martinez.

How does Medicaid help kids be ready?

“If you qualify for Medicaid, Medicaid helps by covering a variety of preventative services like, well, child visits, physicals, immunizations, dental exams and vision exams,” said Martinez.

Are there any upcoming opportunities to help parents get their kids back to school ready?

On Saturday, July 17 the Community First Health Plans and University Health immunization clinic will be from 8 a.m. to noon at 834 W. South Cross Blvd.

Ad

“This is a great opportunity for your students and children to get their physical school required. And if you’re a Community First member, you’re also eligible for giveaways like gift cards, backpacks and notebooks,” said Martinez.

To learn more about Community First Health Plans, click or tap here. Make an appointment here.