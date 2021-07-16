Inside the Amazon: a sneak peek at this new documentary series with Pedro Andrade

SAN ANTONIO – Join acclaimed journalist and travel show host Pedro Andrade for his next adventure. “Unknown Amazon with Pedro Andrade” takes Andrade back to his home in Brazil to explore uncharted territory that even he has never experienced.

“I was born and raised in Rio, but I’ve been in New York for 20 years,” Andrade said. “Even though I am from Brazil, the Amazon was as far as any other place from my reality in Brazil.”

Andrade is known for his highest travel show in Latin America that has taken him to 65 countries.

“I feel like I am not alone when I say that I have always been fascinated by the Amazon,” Andrade said. “I think throughout centuries, missionaries and scientists and explorers have always seen the Amazon as this huge place that is sort of mysterious and dangerous and people have always dreamed of going into the Amazon, and what I was trying to do was to show the human aspect of the place.”

Ad

You can watch the docuseries, “Unknown Amazon with Pedro Andrade” on VICE TV every Tuesday at 9 p.m. CT. You can keep up with his adventures by following him on Instagram.