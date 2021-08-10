Partly Cloudy icon
SA Live

Tonight at 7: SA Live’s Back to School Special on KSAT 12

Watch the hour special in primetime at 7

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

WATCH: SA Live Back to School Special
SAN ANTONIO – Mike, Fiona and Jen are heading back to school tonight from 7 to 8 p.m. for SA Live’s Back to School special in primetime.

Watch it live on KSAT 12!

The crew for SA Live — KSAT’s variety and feature show that airs weekdays at 1 p.m. — will be at Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children with everything you need to get ready for the new school year.

You’ll get inspiration for Back To School for students of all ages:

  • Meal prep and lunchbox ideas
  • Affordable fashion
  • Tech that won’t break the bank
  • A dorm room makeover
  • Plus, a big back-to-school giveaway

You can watch the primetime special in the video player above, on KSAT 12 or on our free streaming platform that works with most smart devices.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

