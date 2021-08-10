Tonight at 7: SA Live’s Back to School Special on KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Mike, Fiona and Jen are heading back to school tonight from 7 to 8 p.m. for SA Live’s Back to School special in primetime.

Watch it live on KSAT 12!

The crew for SA Live — KSAT’s variety and feature show that airs weekdays at 1 p.m. — will be at Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children with everything you need to get ready for the new school year.

You’ll get inspiration for Back To School for students of all ages:

Meal prep and lunchbox ideas

Affordable fashion

Tech that won’t break the bank

A dorm room makeover

Plus, a big back-to-school giveaway

You can watch the primetime special in the video player above, on KSAT 12 or on our free streaming platform that works with most smart devices.

Ad

Tonight at 7 p.m. - the SA Live Back to School Special in primetime! Don't miss it! 📚 #saliveksat #backtoschool #ksatnews Posted by SA Live on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

See more on the SA Live page: